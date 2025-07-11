Diogo Jota: Liverpool confirm number 20 shirt will be retired to honour forward

Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, died in a car accident in Spain on July 3; Liverpool will retire the number 20 in his honour; Reds have also planned a tribute ahead of their fixture against Preston on Sunday

Liverpool have confirmed that the number 20 shirt will be permanently retired in honour of Diogo Jota.

The tribute marks the first time Liverpool have retired a player's number throughout their 133-year history, as they honour the lives of Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, who were killed in a car crash in Spain on July 3.

The retirement applies to the club at all levels, including men's first team, women's team and all academy sides.

Liverpool came to the decision after consulting with Jota's wife, Rute, and other members of his family.

A statement from the club read: "The move is recognition of not only the immeasurable contribution our lad from Portugal made to the Reds' on-pitch successes over the last five years, but also the profound personal impact he had on his teammates, colleagues and supporters and the everlasting connections he built with them."

Club CEO Michael Edwards also spoke on the matter, saying: "As a club, we were all acutely aware of the sentiment of our supporters - and we felt exactly the same way.

"It was vitally important to us to involve Diogo's wife, Rute, and his family in the decision and to ensure they were the first to know of our intention.

"I believe this is the first time in Liverpool Football Club's history that such an honour has been bestowed upon an individual. Therefore, we can say this is a unique tribute to a uniquely wonderful person.

"By retiring this squad number, we are making it eternal - and therefore never to be forgotten.

"Diogo joined us in 2020, he won us number 20, and he wore - with honour, distinction and affection - the number 20.

"As far as Liverpool Football Club is concerned, he will be forever our number 20."

The Reds have also announced plans to pay tribute to them during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Preston.

There will be a rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' prior to the 3pm kick-off and Preston will lay a wreath alongside the away supporters, Liverpool said.

A minute's silence will then be observed, with digital tributes displayed on the stadium big screen and on pitchside LED boards.

Players from both teams will wear black armbands.

The pre-match programme will also feature written tributes to Jota and Silva.