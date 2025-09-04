Warning: This article contains distressing information; Paul Doyle, 53, pleads not guilty to 31 offences relating to the incident; More than 134 people were hurt after Liverpool's Premier League title celebrations; Doyle due to go on trial on November 24

Liverpool title parade: Man accused of driving car into crowds pleads not guilty

A man accused of driving into crowds at Liverpool's Premier League victory parade has pleaded not guilty.

More than 134 people were hurt when a Ford Galaxy struck crowds who were leaving the Liverpool waterfront following the parade on May 26 just after 6pm.

Those injured ranged from six months to 77 years old.

Doyle, 53, of Croxteth, Liverpool, was originally charged with seven offences but at a hearing last month a further 24 charges were added to the indictment.

He appeared via videolink from prison at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to all 31 offences.

He entered not guilty pleas to dangerous driving, affray, 18 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent and two counts of wounding with intent.

He was remanded in custody and is due to go on trial on November 24.