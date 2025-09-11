Alexander Isak: Liverpool striker gives Arne Slot challenge to maximise attacking options

A clinical debut finish at Anfield. A run in behind Ibrahima Konate before a prod past Alisson. A thunderbolt into the top corner at St James' Park. And that almost inevitable, excellently executed winner at Wembley.

Liverpool have been on the receiving end of Alexander Isak's talents more than most - but now their supporters will be licking their lips at the prospect of their record-buy from Newcastle lining up on their side for the first time on Sunday at Burnley.

He may well begin on the bench, given his lack of playing time during his protracted move from the North East, but there will be a buzz whenever he does enter the fray.

Those four goals, plus one assist, in six appearances against Liverpool underlined Isak's ability, his appetite for the big stage and also his range of threat.

But now he is in their ranks, how does Arne Slot adjust his attacking options to maximise his new star signing, while continuing to capitalise on the talents of his other forwards?

After all, Liverpool are once again top of the scoring charts in the Premier League, having netted eight times in just three matches at the start of this season. So where does Isak fit in - and how does it affect Liverpool's set-up?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher reacts to Liverpool completing the move for Alexander Isak on deadline day and analyses how Arne Slot may line-up going forward.

Ekitike: Strike partner, shifted wide or benched?

Image: Alexander Isak predominantly played in central areas for Newcastle last season, while Hugo Ekitike worked deeper and wider areas for Eintracht Frankfurt

"It's going to be tough competition," Hugo Ekitike said while away on international duty with France this month when asked about the arrival of Isak.

Ekitke has hit the ground running since his summer switch from Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring in his first three Liverpool appearances, including the Community Shield. However, his role will be directly impacted.

"Maybe at times you'll see a front two employed by the manager," says Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher. But he points out that most likely Isak will now be first-choice through the middle and Ekitike will be tasked with either rotating that role with the Swede or battling for a wider position.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hugo Ekitike marks his Premier League debut with a first goal for Liverpool at Anfield to give them the lead against Bournemouth.

During his time in the Bundesliga last season it was notable how Ekitike would slip out into the channels during build-up play to help bring his side into dangerous areas before finding his own way into the box or shooting or assisting from wider areas.

The theme has continued with Liverpool. While he has seen plenty of the ball within the width of the posts, he has also regularly drifted out to the left to combine with the likes of Cody Gakpo and Florian Wirtz.

Image: Hugo Ekitike has played as a centre forward for Liverpool so far - but also had plenty of touches out on the left

Isak averaged a touch in the opposition box almost seven times per game last season - a figure which ranked him among the top seven per cent of strikers in Europe's top five leagues. It is easy to imagine him seeking out spaces closer to goal while Ekitike and co operate deeper.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alexander Isak says his biggest motivation behind the blockbuster Liverpool move is to win trophies and make history.

Of course, Isak has threat from distance, too - six of his 23 Premier League goals came from outside the box, so some interchanging of position and dovetailing with Ekitike seems certain to be part of the plan.

Expect a degree of rotation in that centre forward role, too. "Hugo Ekitike wouldn't have been able to lead the line on his own until Christmas," said Carragher when discussing the need for Liverpool to sign an additional striker this summer.

Similarly, it would be unrealistic to expect Isak - who has had injuries in the past - to start every game, given Liverpool played 56 times last season with their cup commitments.

Image: How a fully-fit Liverpool could line up with both Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike in the XI

Gakpo underestimated again?

If Ekitke is sent out wide for Isak to play through the middle, then Gakpo would be the one to make way. However, the Dutchman's contributions cannot be so easily set aside.

Image: Cody Gakpo's has performed well for Liverpool so far this season

Gakpo has started each Liverpool game on the left flank so far and has been extremely effective, recording more assists, chances created and having more shots than any of his team-mates.

Once Isak is up to full fitness following his disrupted pre-season, it could be Slot rotates Gakpo and Ekitike in that wide left role depending on circumstances. There is also rising star Rio Ngumoha to factor in, with the 17-year-old thrilling down the left flank since coming into the first-team frame.

Can Isak spark Salah?

One Liverpool forward who has been distinctly below-par so far is Mohamed Salah - even if he has two goal involvements in three Premier League games.

The Egyptian, after his player of the season performances last term, remains untouchable in the Liverpool XI and remains a lock-in on the right side of the attack.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts after winning a record third PFA men's Player of the Year award.

But could Isak help get Salah back into his best form? The new No 9 will certainly be an added distraction for defenders and his movement should create space for Salah.

But also, aside from his great goal-getting, Isak is an increasingly talented creator. Last season was his best return for assists (six in the Premier League) and chances created (42) of his career.

There is also the question of how Liverpool cope with Salah's absence for the Africa Cup of Nations this winter. As well as his time away for the tournament, he has struggled after returning from previous editions, whether because of injury or otherwise.

Burnley

Liverpool Sunday 14th September 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

So there are plenty of variables at play. But if Slot can get the balance, combinations and set-up right, Isak's arrival could supercharge what is already a firing attack.

Certainly, the depth of options with Isak on board is a frightening prospect for their rivals across various competitions.

A fast start from Isak will help the adaptation - and Liverpool will hope that comes at Turf Moor this weekend.

Watch Burnley vs Liverpool live on Sky Sports Premier League on Sunday from 1pm, kick off 2pm.