Hugo Ekitike red card: Liverpool boss Arne Slot unhappy to lose forward for Crystal Palace trip after 'stupid' sending off

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has criticised Hugo Ekitike's "stupid" red card after the striker scored the winner in the 2-1 victory against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Ekitike received his first yellow card of the afternoon, eight minutes after replacing Alexander Isak at the half-time interval, for punching the ball away when Thomas Bramall blew for a Southampton free-kick.

The 23-year-old went on to tap home Federico Chiesa's cross in the 85th minute to restore Liverpool's lead following Shea Charles' equaliser, before then taking his shirt off while celebrating in front of the Anfield crowd.

Ekitike was sent off after being given his second yellow card of the evening and will miss Saturday's fixture against an unbeaten Crystal Palace side.

Speaking after the game, Slot said: "Needless? Yes. And it was stupid. The first one was already needless and to a certain extent, stupid, as you have got to control your emotions.

"I told him that if you score in the Champions League final in the 87th minute after outplaying three players and hitting it in the top corner I can maybe understand. He is like, 'This is all about me, what did I do'.

"But I am old-fashioned, I'm 47 and old. I never played at this level but did score a few goals and if I scored a goal like this, I'd have turned around and walked up to Federico Chiesa and said, 'This goal is all about you, this is not about me'.

"It's always best to control your emotions. If you can't, do it in a way that doesn't lead to a yellow card."

Hugo Ekitike removed his shirt and is given a second yellow card after scoring for Liverpool against Southampton

Robertson slams 'silly' Ekitike red

Liverpool vice-captain Andy Robertson echoed the criticism from Slot directed towards Ekitike after labelling the incident as "silly" in the aftermath of the victory which secured their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

"I'll be very surprised if he does it again," Robertson said to Sky Sports.

"Scoring a goal is always emotional and he's obviously just forgotten. His first one is stupidity. Two silly bookings and we miss him for Saturday.

"It's silly from his part. He will learn from it and I'm sure he won't do it again."

Sherwood: Ekitike has let himself down

Sky Sports Tim Sherwood:

"Can you believe it? Can you believe it? He takes a second yellow card for that? I'd be fuming if I was Arne Slot. What is he thinking? He must know the rule.

"I think it's the pressure of Isak being there, the noise around it. He's letting everyone know that I am here. We know he's done really well, he's a real threat.

"That's his fifth goal of the season. He can't do any more than he's doing. We all know your name!

"There's absolutely no need to show that. Liverpool fans appreciate what he's doing. Now he's not going to play and whether Isak is ready to play or not. Ekitike has let himself down."