Alexander Isak injury: Liverpool striker set for lengthy absence after fracturing leg in win over Tottenham

Arne Slot has confirmed that Alexander Isak is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a fractured leg suffered in Liverpool's win at Tottenham.

Sky Sports News reported on Sunday there were concerns Isak had suffered a significant lower-leg injury - and those fears have now been realised. The Swedish striker underwent surgery on Monday.

"It is going to be a long injury, a couple of months," confirmed Liverpool head coach Slot in Tuesday's press conference. "That is a big, big disappointment for him and, as a result, also for us."

Isak sustained the injury when Micky van de Ven attempted to prevent him from scoring the opener in Liverpool's 2-1 win in north London, sliding into the striker and leaving him unable to celebrate as he immediately signalled for medical attention.

"This was for me a reckless challenge. If you make that challenge 10 times, I think 10 times there is a chance you get a serious injury."

A stretcher was brought onto the pitch but Isak eventually left the field with the help of Liverpool's medical staff.

The Sweden international was sidelined for five games from October to November with a groin injury and the latest setback will only compound his disjointed start to life in Liverpool since completing his record-breaking £125m move from Newcastle this summer.

What games has Isak already missed for Liverpool? September 14: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool - match fitness

Burnley 0-1 Liverpool - match fitness October 25: Brentford 3-2 Liverpool - groin injury

Brentford 3-2 Liverpool - groin injury October 29: Liverpool 0-3 Crystal Palace - groin injury

Liverpool 0-3 Crystal Palace - groin injury November 1: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa - groin injury

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa - groin injury November 4: Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid - groin injury

Isak has scored just three goals across 16 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool.

Analysis: Slot's attacking options dwindling

Sky Sports' Rich Morgan:

Isak missed four matches at the end of October and start of November with a groin injury which forced him off at half-time of the Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

He has started five out of nine since returning but any absence now, however lengthy, will be a blow with Mohamed Salah at the Africa Cup of Nations and Cody Gakpo not ready to return from a muscle injury until early in the new year.

It leaves Slot with just Hugo Ekitike, who has five goals in his last four games, and the little-used Federico Chiesa as his only senior forwards.

Unlike Isak, Ekitike has hit the ground running since moving to Anfield from Frankfurt for £79m last summer, scoring 11 times in 24 games in all competitions so far this season, including eight in the Premier League.

And now in Isak's injury-enforced absence, the 23-year-old has the opportunity to stake his claim as the champions' first-choice No 9 during a crucial run of fixtures.

Liverpool face Wolves, Leeds, Fulham and leaders Arsenal over the next two-and-a-half weeks that will shape their bid to finish in the top four.

Meanwhile, the Reds also begin their FA Cup campaign at home to Barnsley on January 12, while next month also brings two pivotal Champions League contests in Marseille [January 21] and at home to Qarabag [January 28].