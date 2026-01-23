Liverpool: Arne Slot responds to Steven Gerrard's 'low block' comment criticism and outlines Bournemouth challenge

Arne Slot says he will take Steven Gerrard's advice and stop talking about Liverpool facing low blocks - but the Reds boss is expecting a different challenge at Bournemouth on Saturday anyway.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard described Slot's tactics as "spot on" following the midweek 3-0 Champions League win in Marseille. But he went on to criticise the head coach for repeatedly referencing how teams have frustrated Liverpool with deep defences this season.

"He needs to stop mentioning low blocks," Gerrard told TNT Sports. "Low blocks have been happening against Liverpool since I was playing. That's just the way it is."

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the Saturday Night Football trip to Bournemouth, Slot said: "I haven't heard him saying it exactly. But Steven Gerrard has always been very positive - and still is - about Liverpool Football Club. He cares so much about it.

"I can only agree with him, that I speak a lot about low blocks - because we face a lot of low blocks! And if people ask me after the game my opinion about the games I have to describe something.

"He also said he faced them when he played. He was also one of the players who could unlock a low block because of the quality he had.

"A lot is being said about it and maybe I should try to find other words or just simply not talk about it anymore. People know now. And maybe we don't face it anymore because Bournemouth has always been a very intense team to play against and they will be like that [on Saturday]."

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Burnley last weekend. Scott Parker's side rank second-bottom for possession won in the final third this season and were happy to sit deep and compact to frustrate their hosts at Anfield.

It's been a familiar issue for Liverpool, who were the Premier League's top scorers last season but have struggled for goals during their title defence.

The average defensive line Liverpool have faced this season has been 31.76m from the opposition goal - only Arsenal have faced deeper defences in this campaign, according to GeniusIQ data.

A different test at Bournemouth

In contrast, Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth prefer to defend on the front foot, ranking behind only Man City and Brighton for possession won in the final third. So, Slot may indeed not need to reference low blocks this weekend.

Discussing the challenge he expects his side to face on the south coast, Slot said: "Bournemouth is one of the most intense teams in the league. In every running stat they're either on top or in the top two, three, four.

"You know you have to be intense yourself, and that's a lot to ask because we're the only team that plays in Europe that has two days rest, except for the ones that play Thursday. That's not for the first time this season but not the first time this season we've shown we're able to do so."

Federico Chiesa is 50-50 for the game. The forward missed the midweek Champions League win in Marseille and Slot says he will be assessed after training on Friday. "We don't expect him to be out for long," said the Reds head coach.

Slot says there were no new injury concerns from midweek. Calvin Ramsay, who is not in Liverpool's Champions League squad, is available but Ibrahima Konate could miss the match at Bournemouth, following the death of his father.