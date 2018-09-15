Unai Emery insists Arsenal are growing in confidence after picking up third straight win at Newcastle

Unai Emery insists Arsenal are growing in confidence after securing a third straight victory with a 2-1 win at Newcastle.

Arsenal continued to shake off their slow start to the season as Mesut Ozil scored secured all three points at St James' Park with his 58th-minute strike nine minutes after Granit Xhaka had opened the scoring with a superb free-kick.

And Emery thinks it will prove to be a useful victory for the Gunners as they look to make further improvements.

When asked what victory at Newcastle means, Emery told Sky Sports: "The first thing is confidence.

"The result gives us confidence but the things on the pitch, individually and collectively, that we can improve.

"We are happy with this victory and we are improving but we also need to continue working individually and collectively to improve more things

"In the first half we didn't have the control we wanted but in the second half we were better and this victory is useful for us."

Goals from Xhaka and Ozil mean all 10 of Arsenal's Premier League goals this season, including own-goals, have been scored by different players, and Emery says being a threat from all over the pitch is something his side have worked on.

"It's good news," he said. "We also need to improve and score more goals individually.

"Every player works, not only the attacking players but also the midfielders and the centre-backs at set pieces.

"Also when the left-back and the right-back are arriving in the box we want to give them chances to score but normally, our attacking players will do more in the future."

Ozil, who has found himself under the spotlight in recent months, scored his first goal of the season on what was his 200th appearance for Arsenal in all competitions.

Emery praised Ozil's performance, saying he wants to see him add more goals to his game in the future.

"For me every player is the same and I want to use each quality for us," he added. "Mesut Ozil is enjoying the work and enjoying it with us.

"His quality helps the team and it was important he scored. Not only do I want him helping with assists but goals as well. I want to continue working with every player and him to continue our process for the creativity that we want."