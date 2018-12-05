Arsenal unfortunate not to win, says Unai Emery

0:53 Arsenal head coach Unai Emery was pleased with their 2-2 draw at Manchester United that made it 20 games unbeaten. Arsenal head coach Unai Emery was pleased with their 2-2 draw at Manchester United that made it 20 games unbeaten.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery felt his side were unfortunate not to beat Manchester United in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

It could have been a first win at Old Trafford since 2006 for the Gunners, but Jesse Lingard's strike earned United a draw.

He said: "I am very proud for our work and how we responded in the 90 minutes. When we are winning it was a good moment but they equalised very quickly then we got up after their two goals.

2:59 Highlights from Manchester United's draw against Arsenal in the Premier League. Highlights from Manchester United's draw against Arsenal in the Premier League.

"In the second half, our players worked to find a way to win. I think we were close, more than them, to do the third goal but De Gea saved two or three times with good action."

Entertaining draw at Old Trafford

There was a concern for Arsenal as defender Rob Holding was forced off with what looked like a bad injury in the first half, and Emery is fearing a negative outcome.

"It's the worst for us today. Rob Holding, we are going to wait for the doctor but maybe it's a big injury," he said.

Aaron Ramsey also had to be replaced but Emery described his problem as a small injury.

Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi admitted his frustration over their failure to hold on for victory. Twice Arsenal took the lead but on both occasions, they were pegged back.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult game because Old Trafford is always a tough place to come," said the midfielder.

"I guess it's a hard one to take because we were ahead twice. Both teams fought hard, though, so I guess a draw is a fair result for both teams."