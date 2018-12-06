Man Utd's Marouane Fellaini to escape retrospective action for pulling Matteo Guendouzi's hair

0:30 Marouane Fellaini may be missing his old hair style as he appeared to pull on Matteo Guendouzi’s hair during Man Utd's 2-2 draw with Arsenal Marouane Fellaini may be missing his old hair style as he appeared to pull on Matteo Guendouzi’s hair during Man Utd's 2-2 draw with Arsenal

Marouane Fellaini will not face retrospective action after pulling Matteo Guendouzi's hair during Manchester United's clash with Arsenal, Sky Sports News understands.

The incident occurred in the closing stages of the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford and was clearly seen by referee Andre Marriner, who opted not to show Fellaini a yellow card after blowing for a foul.

Fellaini had come on for Marcos Rojo in the 72nd minute, a few minutes after Arsenal had briefly taken the lead only for Jesse Lingard to equalise.

Marriner showed a total of six yellow cards during the game, three to each team.

Fellaini, who recently shaved off his famous afro, has been the victim of a similar offence before.

He was banned for his reaction after Leicester defender Robert Huth pulled his hair during a match towards the end of the 2015-16 season.

The German was banned for three games over the off-the-ball incident, while Fellaini was also suspended for elbowing Huth in retaliation.