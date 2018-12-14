Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey could return for Arsenal this weekend, says Unai Emery

Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey could return at Southampton on Sunday, Unai Emery said after Arsenal's Europa League win over Qarabag.

The Arsenal manager said he was pleased with Ozil's performance against the Azerbaijani side, as the Gunners sealed top spot in Group E.

"Ozil was good tonight," Emery said. "I think after his injuries, he is coming back with good work and today he performed."

Emery went on to say Ramsey could also return at St Mary's on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, with Arsenal looking to extend their 22-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Emery said: "I watched matches from Southampton and they have very good players and it's a surprise to me that they are in this position.

"They changed the coach but they have the same players.

"We know Sunday is a very difficult match for us, with their supporters and because they need to win for the three points, but it's very important for us too."

Aaron Ramsey went off at half-time against Manchester United last week

After Rob Holding was ruled out until the end of the season with a knee ligament injury last week, Arsenal were pleased to see Laurent Koscielny back in the side.

The central defender made a return to Arsenal's starting 11 after seven months out injured with an Achilles injury.

The France international played 72 minutes before being substituted and had a big smile on his face following the game, clearly delighted to be back in action.

A smiling Laurent Koscielny shortly after being substituted against Qarabag

"Today is another step for him, for us," said Emery. "We need to know tomorrow and on Saturday how he'll be feeling after this match to see if we can use him on Sunday.

"Every big injury can give the player different moments, longer in time or shorter.

"For Koscielny, his recovery is good and all Arsenal supporters and the player can be happy."