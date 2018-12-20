Arsenal's loss to Tottenham marred by alleged anti-Semitic incident

Arsenal are investigating an incident of alleged antisemitism during their Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium.

The incident is alleged to have occurred during Wednesday night's clash which saw Tottenham run out 2-0 winners to reach the last four with victory over their north London rivals.

An Arsenal statement read: "We are aware of the alleged incident and are currently investigating.

"We do not tolerate any anti-social, discriminatory or violent behaviour at Arsenal Football Club. Anyone identified will receive a lengthy club ban and their details will be passed to the Police to commence legal proceedings.

"We are continually reminding our fans if they witness any form of discriminatory chanting at a match, they can report it to a matchday steward or use our 'See Something, Say Something' service by texting "FOUL" to 67777 together with a description of the incident. This enables us to act as quickly as possible."

0:34 Dele Alli was struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd during Tottenham's 2-0 win over north London rivals Arsenal Dele Alli was struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd during Tottenham's 2-0 win over north London rivals Arsenal

In a separate incident, Spurs midfielder Dele Alli was struck on the head by a plastic bottle which was hurled at him from the home section.

Alli alerted the referee to the incident before responding to the crowd by reminding them of the 2-0 scoreline. Sky Sports News understands Alli will not be punished by the FA for the gesture.

Arsenal have confirmed they have identified the individual involved and it is thought that the FA will support any criminal proceedings brought against the thrower, and will push for a banning order.

A banana skin was thrown in the direction of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on December 2

The previous meeting between the sides on December 2 was marred by a banana skin hurled in the direction of Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by a Tottenham supporter.

He was fined £500 for the offence at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and handed a four-year football banning order.

Eric Dier's goal on December 2 sparked a melee between Arsenal and Tottenham players

Both teams were also fined on Thursday for failing to control their players following Eric Dier's goal celebrations during the 4-2 Premier League win for Arsenal.

Both clubs admitted an FA charge of failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion. Arsenal were fined £45,000, while Tottenham were fined £50,000.