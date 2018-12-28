Former Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood passes away aged 82

Former Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood has died at the age of 82

Arsenal have announced the death of former chairman Peter Hill-Wood at the age of 82.

Hill-Wood joined the Arsenal board in 1962 before becoming chairman in 1982 - a position he held until June 2013, when illness forced him to step down.

A statement on Arsenal's website read: "Peter and his family's influence on the club cannot be understated, but at this most difficult time for his family and friends, it is Peter the man who we remember with great fondness. Our thoughts are with his wife Sally and his children Sarah, Julian and Charles."

Four years into his 31-year spell as chairman, Hill-Wood's appointment of manager George Graham led to an upturn in the club's fortunes.

The Duke of Edinburgh with Thierry Henry and chairman Peter Hill-Wood at the official opening of the Emirates Stadium in 2006

Arsenal won two league titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups and a European Cup Winners' Cup with Graham as boss, and Hill-Wood was then integral in bringing Arsene Wenger to London in 1996.

Together, Wenger and Hill-Wood celebrated three Premier League titles and four FA Cups, including two league-and-cup doubles in 1997-98 and 2001-02, as well as their 'Invincibles' league campaign in 2003-04.

Hill-Wood, Wenger and the Arsenal team were invited to Buckingham Palace in 2007 after the Queen was too unwell to open the Emirates Stadium in 2006

Hill-Wood also played a key role in the Premier League's formation in 1992, and also Arsenal's move from Highbury to the Emirates in 2006.

Peter was the third Hill-Wood to have been Arsenal chairman - his grandfather, Sir Samuel Hill-Wood, assumed the role from 1927 until 1936.

Peter Hill-Wood spoke at the unveiling of Thierry Henry's statue at the Emirates Stadium back in 2011

Denis Hill-Wood, Peter's father, then took the reins from 1962 until his death in 1982.

Arsenal's statement added: "As we celebrate the unique achievement of 100 consecutive years in the top flight this season, the Hill-Wood family were at the helm for the lion's share of this special century, a testament to their tenacity and judgement in ensuring we have remained a significant force in English football for so long."