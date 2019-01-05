Laurent Koscielny out of Arsenal's FA Cup clash at Blackpool with injury

Laurent Koscielny was forced to pull out of Arsenal's FA Cup clash at Blackpool just minutes before kick-off because of a back injury.

Boss Unai Emery initially made six changes on Saturday from the side that defeated Fulham in the Premier League in midweek, but Koscielny's withdrawal forced his managerial hand again.

The Gunners defender was replaced by Carl Jenkinson, with Emile Smith Rowe coming in for a place on the bench.

Joe Willock nodded in the opener for the London visitors on 11 minutes, following up Aaron Ramsey's free-kick that came back off the post.