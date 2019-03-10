Unai Emery calls for Arsenal fans to celebrate with respect

3:47 Unai Emery says he is very proud of his team and hopes Arsenal will take confidence from their 2-0 win against Manchester United into their next game Unai Emery says he is very proud of his team and hopes Arsenal will take confidence from their 2-0 win against Manchester United into their next game

Unai Emery has called for Arsenal fans to support the team with respect after a fan confronted Chris Smalling during Sunday's victory over Manchester United.

The Gunners climbed back into the top four with a 2-0 win at the Emirates, as Granit Xhaka and a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 12-game unbeaten Premier League run.

The victory was overshadowed somewhat by a supporter who entered the field of play after Aubameyang's penalty and confronted Smalling before being removed by stewards. The man has since been arrested.

"I don't want that," Gunners boss Emery said. "It is not in my control, I think we can enjoy the support, today I think they helped us but we need to do it with respect."

The incident was an unwanted blot on an otherwise successful afternoon for the Gunners as they moved to within a point of north London rivals Tottenham with a ninth-successive home league win.

"I'm very proud of our supporters, they pushed us a lot and this is a big result and they created a big atmosphere for our players," Emery added.

"United were in a good moment after one result against PSG but we had a big performance and we are in a good moment in the Premier League.

"To take three points and get a good position for our target is very good and I'm happy for the players.

"We can use different systems and different players and today we changed the system, after two matches away. For us it is very important that every supporter helps like they did today.

"Being competitive like today for 90 minutes can give us a stronger mentality. We are going to think of the next Premier League match, against Newcastle here, but that is in three weeks and now our focus is the Europa League on Thursday.

"That is a very important match after what happened away (losing 3-1 to Rennes in the first leg). I hope a lot of supporters come here and make the stadium full to create this atmosphere."