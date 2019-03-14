Arsenal charged by FA over pitch invader during Manchester United game

The spectator entered the Emirates pitch after Arsenal's second goal

Arsenal have been charged by the FA for failing to ensure that their spectators conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

A man ran on to the pitch to celebrate after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored Arsenal's second goal from the penalty spot in the 2-0 win.

A statement from the FA said: "It is alleged the club failed to ensure that its spectator[s] conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from encroaching onto the pitch during the Premier League fixture against Manchester United on Sunday [10/03/2019]."

Arsenal have until March 22 to respond to the charge.

Gary Cooper, 30, from Chertsey, has been charged with common assault and encroaching on to the pitch.

He was bailed to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on March 26.

The man appeared to confront Chris Smalling before running with his arms aloft towards the celebrating Arsenal players. He was later removed from the pitch by stewards.