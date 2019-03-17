WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

4:19 Premier League Saturday Round-up Premier League Saturday Round-up

Watch all the goals from the weekend's Premier League action, as the three Saturday games provided plenty of drama.

Matt Ritchie scored a dramatic late equaliser against his old club as Newcastle drew 2-2 with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Wes Morgan's 90th-minute header secured 10-man Leicester City a 2-1 win to add to Burnley's Premier League relegation fears at Turf Moor.

Javier Hernandez's late double helped West Ham to a dramatic 4-3 comeback victory over rock-bottom Huddersfield at the London Stadium.