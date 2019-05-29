Europa League final team selector: Pick your Arsenal XI to face Chelsea

Unai Emery has some selection headaches ahead of the Europa League final

Arsenal play Chelsea in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Who should Unai Emery start?

This season is the first time one country has had all four sides competing in the finals of Europe's two major club competitions.

Liverpool take on Tottenham in the Champions League final at the weekend, but before that there is a London derby in Baku.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a superb hat-trick to send Arsenal through after a clinical 4-2 win at Valencia (7-3 on aggregate) while Chelsea beat Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 on penalties to progress to the Europa League final after the two sides were locked together 2-2 on aggregate following extra time.

Selection headaches....

In goal, Petr Cech has started all eight knockout matches in the Europa League for the Gunners this season but Bernd Leno has been first choice in the Premier League.

Cech is expected to feature in goal in his final game before retirement, and will be looking to bow out in style against the club he is expected to return to as the sporting director this summer. Would you start him?

Emery's team have won every game in the Europa League when a back three of Laurent Koscielny, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Nacho Monreal have started. That trio look nailed on to play but Shkodran Mustafi is in reserve if needed.

An area where Emery may have to tweak things regarding injury problems revolves around wing-back Sead Kolasinac, who missed the end of the season with a knee problem. If he doesn't make it, then Emery may have to move to a 4-4-2 with Monreal moving to left-back. Ainsley Maitland-Niles looks likely to start at either right full-back or as a wing-back.

In central midfield, Emery has favoured an axis of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira but Matteo Guendouzi is well-equipped to start a game of such magnitude despite his tender years.

With Aaron Ramsey out injured and Henrikh Mkhitaryan left at home due to the political tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Mesut Ozil looks certain to play in the No10 role but Alex Iwobi could be drafted in if Emery wants to mix things up.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pick themselves up top.

