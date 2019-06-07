Arsenal cleared over fan push on Chris Smalling at the Emirates

Chris Smalling was pushed by a fan after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty

Arsenal have been cleared of a charge of failing to stop their fans encroaching onto the pitch by an FA Independent Regulatory Commission.

The charge relates to an incident at Arsenal's home Premier League game against Manchester United on March 10 when Chris Smalling was shoved by a spectator.

The fan, 30-year-old Gary Cooper of Chertsey, was charged with common assault after he entered the field of play as Arsenal's players were celebrating Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's successful penalty.

He was given 12-month community order, a four-year ban from all football matches and fined £335, but the club have avoided punishment.

An FA Spokesperson said: "A charge against Arsenal for allegedly failing to ensure that spectators conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from improper behaviour and/or refrained from encroaching onto the pitch has been found not proven by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

"It related to an incident during the Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Manchester United on Sunday 10 March 2019."

After the match, Arsenal promised to take swift action against the pitch invader by banning him from their matches.