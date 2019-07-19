Unai Emery looking for leaders if Laurent Koscielny departs

Laurent Koscielny wants to be allowed to return to France

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has admitted that defender Laurent Koscielny may be set to leave the cub.

The France international defender refused to join the pre-season tour and wants to be allowed to return to France.

His departure would leave something of a leadership vacuum but Emery says he sees defender Rob Holding as one of his potential captains.

Ahead of Saturday's game against Fiorentina in LA, Emery said: "I want one English player in these five captains.

"Last year (Granit) Xhaka, Mesut (Ozil) and Nacho (Monreal) were working as captains.

"But after Aaron Ramsey and Petr Cech left - and possibly Laurent Koscielny - I will want more.

"An English player who grew up in our academy can understand the English spirit and Arsenal values.

"We lost some players with big experience and a long time in England and Arsenal like Cech and Ramsey.

Rob Holding has hugely impressed Arsenal boss Unai Emery

"We lost Koscielny too. They started one day being captain, when they were young."

Holding was impressing at the heart of the Arsenal defence last season - only to suffer a serious injury against Manchester United in December.

He has not played since but appears to be closing in on a return and Emery said: "We are really happy with his (Holding's) progress.

"We need his performances as a centre back. [Before] he had his injury, he was really playing with big performances."

Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking to bolster their long term centre back options, and have reached an agreement in principle with Saint-Etienne to sign William Saliba.

The deal will see Saliba return to the Ligue 1 side on loan next season.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.