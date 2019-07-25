Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac unharmed after escaping attempted robbery

Sead Kolasinac and his Arsenal team-mate Mesut Ozil are unharmed following an attempted robbery on Thursday

Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac are both unharmed after escaping an attempted robbery in London on Thursday.

Videos circulating on social media show the pair in an altercation with suspects on motorbikes wielding knives.

Arsenal have confirmed both passenger Kolasinac and driver Ozil were involved in the incident and are both unharmed.

The club are treating it as a "private matter" and say it does not affect the players' pre-season training.

Met Police were called to Platts Lane in north London, where they spoke to both players who had travelled to a nearby restaurant following the incident.

Met Police say no arrests have been made, as their enquiries continue.

Met Police said in a statement: "Police were called to Platts Lane, NW3, shortly before 17.00hrs on Thursday, 25 July to reports of an attempted robbery.

"It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car.

"The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.

"There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."