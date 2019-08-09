Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac to miss Arsenal's game at Newcastle

0:23 Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were both unharmed after being the victims of an attempted robbery last month (Picture courtesy of Twitter: @SMHJAAMES) Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were both unharmed after being the victims of an attempted robbery last month (Picture courtesy of Twitter: @SMHJAAMES)

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be part of Arsenal's squad for the match at Newcastle on Sunday because of "further security incidents" which are being investigated by police.

The pair were involved in an attempted robbery in Golders Green, north London, last month - but emerged unhurt after they were chased by armed assailants on mopeds.

Neither featured in the Emirates Cup defeat to Lyon the following weekend after talks with head coach Unai Emery, but had been expected to be in contention to face Newcastle in the season opener.

However, Arsenal released a statement on Friday evening announcing the two players would be unavailable for selection at St James' Park.

The statement said: "Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be part of the squad for our opening match against Newcastle United following further security incidents which are being investigated by the police

"The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives.

"We are liaising with the police and are providing the players and their families with ongoing support.

"We look forward to welcoming the players back to the squad as soon as possible.

"We will not be making any further comment on the matter."