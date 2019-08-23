Matteo Guendouzi exclusive: Arsenal different side from 5-1 Liverpool thrashing

Matteo Guendouzi believes Arsenal's summer signings have made the side much stronger this season

Matteo Guendouzi feels Arsenal are in a much better position to face Liverpool at Anfield than when the two sides met last December.

That encounter ended in a 5-1 thrashing for Unai Emery's side as a Roberto Firmino hat-trick saw Liverpool go nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

But following a busy transfer window as well as an unbeaten start to the season, Guendouzi believes Arsenal are a completely different side this time around.

"Last year was not our finest hour but it's very different to last season, it's a new game and new team so I don't see why it would be the same result, Guendouzi told Sky Sports.

"We've had a much better start as well - last year we started with two losses but this year we are already six points up.

"We have a better team overall and we're feeling good about ourselves, we have a good team and we believe in ourselves.

"I know we can do really well, we are going there to win and I believe we can beat any Premier League side."

Liverpool vs Arsenal Live on

Summer signings have strengthened us…

Arsenal broke their transfer record to bring Nicolas Pepe to the club from Lille in a £72m deal, while the Gunners also signed David Luiz from Chelsea and Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid.

Guendouzi believes the trio have already proved their worth in the opening two games of the new campaign.

"David Luiz brings a lot of experience and is a very comprehensive defender," Guendouzi said.

"Ceballos is a very technical player and played excellently against Burnley, while Pepe is a player I know well from France.

"I think all three bring a lot of strength and positive aspects to the team."