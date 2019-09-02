David Luiz says Arsenal defenders have to take responsibility for mistakes vs Tottenham
Last Updated: 01/09/19 10:52pm
David Luiz says Arsenal defenders need to take responsibility for the mistakes against Tottenham on Sunday.
Defensive errors cost the Gunners two first-half goals in the north London derby, with goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang either side of half time eventually earning Arsenal a point.
Luiz himself came under criticism following last month's 3-1 loss to away to Liverpool, while team-mates Sokratis and Granit Xhaka were criticised for their part in Tottenham's first-half goals on Sunday.
"I think [the criticism] is normal, in my all my career it has been like that, especially when you are a defender," he told Sky Sports News.
"Strikers never lose games unless if they miss a penalty in the last minute, this is football.
"The defenders have to take responsibility and take [criticism] in a good way, in a humble way. We need to understand when we make a mistake and say that.
"I'm going to try to do my best always. My game until the penalty at Liverpool was very good, especially for our first big game.
"Today, even with pain I played the whole game and tried to show spirit until the very end.
"I am trying to improve with the team every single day. You have to be mature to understand this kind of moment."