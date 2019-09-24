Two men charged after attempted robbery of Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac

Two men have been charged in relation to the attempted robbery of Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in London in July.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that Ashley Smith, 30, of Cardinals Way N19 was charged on September 5 with attempted robbery, threatening a person with an offensive weapon and possession of class B drugs.

The force also confirmed that Jordan Northover, 26, of West Yorkshire was charged on Tuesday, September 17 with attempted robbery and threatening a person with an offensive weapon.

Smith will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, October 3, while Northover will appear via video link at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, September 25.

The charges relate to the incident on Platts Lane, Hampstead, NW3 on Thursday, July 25.