Rob Holding: Arsenal defender pleased with dream comeback

Rob Holding "was over the moon" to score as Arsenal captain against Nottingham Forest after a 10-month injury lay-off and says it was the "dream comeback".

Holding had just taken the skipper's armband from the substituted Mesut Ozil when he powered home the Gunners' second goal during Tuesday's 5-0 Carabao Cup demolition of Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old managed the full 90 minutes at the Emirates Stadium having previously not made a first-team appearance since rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee at Manchester United in December.

2:20 Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

"The dream comeback really for me. My first touch as the captain - you can't write that any better," said Holding.

"It was a proud moment for me to put the armband on. We'd had a couple of corners just before when I was just a little bit away from it so I could feel it was coming, then Reiss (Nelson) put a great ball in and I managed to get my head to it.

"It's been a totally new experience. I've never experienced a long-term injury like that before.

Man Utd vs Arsenal Live on

"But credit to the club and the medical staff and the fitness people. They've put their arms around me and got me through it. It (the return) was a good experience and I was over the moon with it."

Also returning to action on Tuesday after a long-term injury was Hector Bellerin, who assisted Joe Willock for Arsenal's third goal of the night in his first game since suffering an ACL injury against Chelsea in January.

"Even though it's horrible to say it, it helped having Hector who was going through the same thing. You've got a little buddy in the gym," said Holding.

"And when Danny Welbeck was still with us, he had a long injury. So there was three of us who were together and getting each other through it."

Former Celtic left-back Tierney enjoyed a promising maiden outing in an Arsenal shirt, repeatedly marauding forward as the hosts pinned Forest back.

Kieran Tierney made his first Arsenal appearance since joining from Celtic

Holding has been impressed by his new team-mate on and off the field.

"I think he was brilliant, I loved having him on the left side of me," said former Bolton player Holding.

"He was solid and for his first game back from a double hernia operation you can't ask for any more than that.

"He's good (in the dressing room), a good Scottish lad who brings a bit of banter to the team. He and I are getting on really well, you couldn't ask for a better way for him to settle in."