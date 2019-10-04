Man appears in court over attempted robbery of Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac

A man has appeared in court charged over the alleged attempted robbery of Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac.

Jordan Northover, 26, is accused of attempting to rob Kolasinac of an item of "unknown value" at Platts Lane in Hampstead, north-west London, on July 25 this year.

Northover is also charged with threatening Kolasinac with a weapon, namely a "long metal object", on the same date, and "in such a way that there was an immediate risk of serious physical harm to him".

He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Friday, but did not enter a plea, and only spoke to confirm his name, age and address.

Chair of the bench Elizabeth Robb remanded Northover in custody and he is due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 1.

Kolasinac missed the opening game of the Premier League season over security concerns.