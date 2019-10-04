Man charged with attempted robbery of Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac

A man has appeared in court charged with the alleged attempted robbery of Arsenal footballer Sead Kolasinac.

Jordan Northover, 26, is accused of attempting to rob Kolasinac of an item of "unknown value" at Platts Lane in Hampstead, north-west London, on July 25 this year.

Northover is also charged with threatening full-back Kolasinac with a weapon, namely a "long metal object", on the same date.

He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Friday, but did not enter a plea, and only spoke to confirm his name, age and address.

Chair of the bench Elizabeth Robb remanded Northover in custody and he is due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 1.