Arsenal to hold Granit Xhaka talks after captain's outburst

Granit Xhaka tossed the captain's armband away before trudging off the field and gesticulating to fans

Arsenal will meet with captain Granit Xhaka in the next few days to discuss his angry reaction to being substituted during Sunday’s 2-2 home draw with Crystal Palace.

Xhaka is due to return to training on Tuesday ahead of Arsenal's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Liverpool, live on Sky Sports on Wednesday.

The Football Association will not be taking any action against Xhaka after he was seen swearing and gesturing to Arsenal fans as he was booed off.

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka reacted angrily after being booed off by his own supporters in their Premier League game against Crystal Palace

Xhaka, who has conceded more fouls (22) than any other Premier League player this season, has been substituted in three of the nine Premier League matches he has featured in this term.

It is not known at this stage whether Arsenal are considering removing the captain's armband from Xhaka.

Asked after the game if Xhaka would remain Arsenal captain, boss Unai Emery said: "Now is not the time to talk about that."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now the bookies' favourite to captain Arsenal in their next Premier League match.

Xhaka is now 9/4 with Sky Bet to leave Arsenal in January despite signing a new long-term Arsenal contract in June last year.

Sky Sports' Oli Yew at the Emirates...



'Nasty scenes at the Emirates as Xhaka's number goes up. He's going to be replaced by Saka. There are huge ironic cheers from the home fans to greet the decision.



'Xhaka then strolls off the pitch. He's in no hurry to get off and the Arsenal fans rise as one to urge him off. It's loud, very loud as they make their displeasure known towards the Arsenal captain, who cups his hands to his ears.



'He's still in no hurry as the jeers get louder and louder. He cups his hand to his ear one more time and appears to mouth a response to the jeers before taking his shirt off and heading straight down the tunnel.'

Unai Emery said Granit Xhaka's reaction after being substituted was wrong and he will have words with his midfielder

Speaking after Arsenal's draw with Palace, Gunners head coach Emery admitted Xhaka's reaction was wrong and refused to back him when asked if he would remain captain.

"He was wrong," Emery said after the game. "We need to stay calm and speak to him internally about that. He was not right to do that.

Xhaka was in no mood to speak to his manager as he headed straight for the tunnel

"We are working with the club and the players to play under pressure.

"We are going to speak with him because the reaction was wrong. We are here because we have supporters. We work for them and need to have respect for them when they are applauding us and criticising us."

'Take Xhaka out of the firing line'

Xhaka reacts to jeers from the Arsenal supporters as he leaves the field

Former Arsenal full-back Nigel Winterburn cannot see how Xhaka can continue as club captain in the short-term, insisting the midfielder has put his manager in a very awkward situation.

"I think Unai Emery needs to take Xhaka out of the firing line in terms of the captaincy. He has five captains so he can easily do that." Winterburn told talkSPORT.

Xhaka removed his shirt as he left the pitch before heading straight down the tunnel

"If he backs Xhaka, he will realise what supporting Arsenal Football Club is all about because if the supporters don't agree with him - and they obviously don't agree with Xhaka being captain at the moment - then the manager himself will come under increasing pressure.

"It has put Unai Emery in a very difficult situation. He has to deal with it very, very quickly. He can't let it linger on.

"We have to move forward and concentrate on the football. Deal with it today or tomorrow, get the statement out and we can move on very quickly."

Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace - Match highlights

Highlights from Arsenal's draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League

What's next for Arsenal?

There are surely big question marks as to whether Xhaka will feature when Arsenal travel to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 7.30pm

After that, they face Wolves at Emirates Stadium next Saturday in the Premier League; Kick-off 3pm.