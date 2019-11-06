Second man pleads guilty to attempted robbery of Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac

A second man has pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery of Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac.

Jordan Northover, 26, appeared at Harrow Crown Court on Wednesday morning and admitted attempting to steal watches from Ozil and Kolasinac.

Ashley Smith pleaded guilty on October 3 to the same offence.

The incident took place on July 25 in Platts Lane, in Hampstead, north-west London and as a result both players missed the opening Premier League game of the season over security concerns.

CCTV footage spread widely on social media showed the Bosnian defender Kolasinac chasing off the two moped attackers who were wearing helmets and dark clothing.

German midfielder Ozil could be seen in his black Mercedes G class jeep before he reportedly took refuge in a Turkish restaurant.