Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac attempted robbery: Man jailed for 10 years

0:22 Sead Kolasinac bravely stood up to the two armed muggers Sead Kolasinac bravely stood up to the two armed muggers

An armed mugger has been jailed for 10 years after attempting to rob Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac.

Harrow Crown Court heard that Ashley Smith and his accomplice did not count on the bravery of Bosnian defender Kolasinac, in fighting back, as they tried to steal their luxury watches worth £200,000.

His team-mate Mesut Ozil then drove them from the ambush as the would-be robbers pursued them on a stolen moped and threw stones, the court heard.

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were targetted on July 25 in north-west London

Thirty-year-old Smith - who was described by judge Ian Bourne QC as a prolific "career criminal" who was well known to police - was out on licence for a 42-month sentence for burglary in 2017 when he tried to carry out the street robbery on the Arsenal stars.

He had been released in connection with a burglary offence in January.

Smith, of Archway, north London, had previously pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery just feet from Kolasinac's home in Hampstead, north-west London, on July 25.

Ashley Smith (left) was jailed for 10 years, Jordan Northover (right) will be sentenced at a later date

The judge said Smith, who appeared in court by video link, had a "leading role" in the "very serious" attempted robbery with Jordan Northover, 26.

The would-be robbers used a stolen moped and were dressed in helmets and dark clothing to try and conceal their identities.

Northover is to be sentenced at a later date which has yet to be set