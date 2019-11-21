Arsenal News

More from Football

Granit Xhaka: Arsenal boss Unai Emery says midfielder could return against Southampton

Follow updates in our live blog as Arsenal host Southampton on Saturday (kick-off: 3pm)

Last Updated: 21/11/19 2:21pm

Granit Xhaka was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy last month
Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says Granit Xhaka could return against Southampton on Saturday for his first appearance since being stripped of the club captaincy.

Xhaka has not featured since being involved in an altercation with the club's supporters when he was substituted in a home draw against Crystal Palace last month.

The Switzerland midfielder was then stripped of the captaincy by Emery, after which the Arsenal boss suggested Xhaka may never play for the club again.

More to follow...

