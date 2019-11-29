Max Allegri in frame for Arsenal job after Unai Emery exit

Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is understood to have been in contact with Arsenal

Sky Sports News understands there has been contact between Arsenal and Max Allegri over the vacant manager's job.

Allegri left Juventus last summer after a spectacular period of success which saw him collect five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italias - as well as reaching two Champions League finals.

However, he is reportedly on a sabbatical and will not accept another managerial role this season.

Sky Sports News also understands that some senior figures at Arsenal wanted Jose Mourinho to replace Emery before he succeeded Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham.

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti is also being linked with the job

Another manager being strongly linked with the Emirates hot seat is Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian is currently in his second season in charge of Napoli, but is under contract until the end of the season.

However, like Arsenal, Napoli are without a win in the last seven games.

Nicholas: Move quick to get Rodgers

Ex-Arsenal and Scotland striker Charlie Nicholas demanded Arsenal waste no time in approaching Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers as Emery's replacement, after watching the Foxes' superb start to the season.

Leicester moved second before the international break

Leicester are enjoying their best ever Premier League season at this stage, with a better points tally after 13 games than their title-winning campaign in 2015/16, and sit second only to Liverpool in the table.

"The man I wanted before Emery was Brendan Rodgers," Nicholas told Sky Sports News. "He makes players better, he makes them better technically, mentally more aware, and not just because you can see that at Leicester.

"Everyone used to say he's winning with Celtic and it was easy, of course it was easy! But he did it with a style. He took a few hammerings in Europe, but can anyone honestly point the finger at Leicester and say he's not improved just about every player? He deserves the right, for me, to be the next Arsenal manager.

Rodgers' Foxes beat Arsenal 2-0 under Emery earlier this season

"What if we miss out on him and gets to a stage where he says do I even want to go to Arsenal right now? Are Manchester United not interested? Other big clubs?

"Arsenal need to get a bit of leadership and togetherness, and if they're really serious about moving this forward and moving it on, they must go and get Brendan Rodgers now."