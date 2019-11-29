Unai Emery says Arsenal players always honoured the shirt
Freddie Ljungberg in charge for Sunday's game vs Norwich, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 2pm
By Blake Welton
Last Updated: 29/11/19 9:33pm
Unai Emery has thanked the Arsenal fans for helping him "understand and feel the greatness of Arsenal" and said the players "always honoured the shirt".
The club sacked Emery after the club's worst run of results since 1992, leaving them without a win in their last seven matches following Thursday's 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.
The Gunners have won only four of their 13 Premier League games this season and are eighth, eight points adrift of the Champions League places with Freddie Ljungberg taking temporary charge of Sunday's game at Norwich City, live on Sky Sports.
"It has been an honour to be the Arsenal head coach," Emery said in a statement released on the Arsenal website.
"To all the fans, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for helping me to understand and feel the greatness of Arsenal.
"I want to tell all of you that I have worked with passion, with commitment and with effort. I would have liked nothing more than to have achieved better results for you.
"I also want to send a message of gratitude to all Arsenal employees for the way they have treated me. The greatness of Arsenal is in every director, executive, employee, assistant and volunteer.
"It has been a year and a half full of emotions, of great moments and some other more bitter ones, but not a single day has gone by without me stopping to think about how lucky I have been to work for this club with these players and their professional and personal qualities.
"They have always honoured the shirt they wear. They deserve your support. I had already experienced a lot in football, but I have enjoyed and learned a lot in England, in the Premier League, about respect for professionals and about the purity of football."