Unai Emery says Arsenal players always honoured the shirt

Unai Emery has thanked the Arsenal fans for helping him "understand and feel the greatness of Arsenal" and said the players "always honoured the shirt".

The club sacked Emery after the club's worst run of results since 1992, leaving them without a win in their last seven matches following Thursday's 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

The Gunners have won only four of their 13 Premier League games this season and are eighth, eight points adrift of the Champions League places with Freddie Ljungberg taking temporary charge of Sunday's game at Norwich City, live on Sky Sports.

"It has been an honour to be the Arsenal head coach," Emery said in a statement released on the Arsenal website.

"To all the fans, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for helping me to understand and feel the greatness of Arsenal.

"I want to tell all of you that I have worked with passion, with commitment and with effort. I would have liked nothing more than to have achieved better results for you.

"I also want to send a message of gratitude to all Arsenal employees for the way they have treated me. The greatness of Arsenal is in every director, executive, employee, assistant and volunteer.

