Arsenal seek more Brazilians after Gabriel Martinelli success, says Tim Vickery

Gabriel Martinelli scored a stunning solo goal for Arsenal during their 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Tuesday

Arsenal will continue looking for more Brazilian youngsters following Gabriel Martinelli's success, according to Tim Vickery.

The 18-year-old scored Arsenal's first goal as they came from behind twice to draw with Chelsea, on Tuesday night.

Since making his move for £7m in July 2019, the former Ituano FC forward has scored ten goals in all competitions, becoming the first teenager to do so in one season for the Gunners since Nicolas Anelka.

"The way the market is going, the European clubs are looking not so much for established stars, they're looking for the likes of Martinelli," South American football expert Vickery told Sky Sports News.

"The Arsenal scouting unit are looking for players in Brazil who are by no means household names in their own home at the moment.

"[Martinelli]'s already scored with Arsenal as many senior goals as he scored in Brazil, playing mostly regional football in Sao Paulo."

Martinelli's form has raised discussion over his International eligibility. He's represented Brazil at youth level in the past, but recently declined the opportunity to play in the U23 Championships.

"Like many from the Sao Paulo area, he has Italian roots and that makes him qualified to play for Italy. But you don't see many obvious contenders for the Brazil No 9 shirt and that's a position he can play.

"That centre-forward position for Brazil is very much up for grabs and if he keeps turning on the style for Arsenal, you could see him in the Brazil senior squad before long.

"At the moment I think the route is clear for Martinelli to have an international career with Brazil."