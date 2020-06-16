Arsenal must work hard to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, says Kevin Campbell

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 17 goals from 26 Premier League appearances this season

Arsenal must "show some mettle" to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the club as allowing him to leave would be a "travesty", says former striker Kevin Campbell.

Head coach Mikel Arteta said on Monday he is "pretty positive" an agreement can be reached to extend his stay, after the Gunners captain revealed he faces a "turning point" in his career.

With the 30-year-old's contract due to expire next summer Campbell believes Arsenal could ill-afford to lose their top-scorer, who this week called on the club to convince him to sign a new deal.

"They find themselves scrambling really because he is your best striker, he guarantees you 20 goals a season and there is still a question mark over whether he is actually going to stay at the football club, which should never happen," Campbell told The Football Show.

"It's going to cost the club a lot more money to replace a player like Aubameyang and you're not guaranteed anything.

"I think there has to be some serious talking going on behind the scenes.

"I'm sure Mikel Arteta wants to keep Aubameyang."

0:47 Arteta is optimistic about the chances of keeping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the club Arteta is optimistic about the chances of keeping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the club

The striker has developed into one of the side's most pivotal players, scoring 61 goals from 97 appearances since joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

Should Arsenal fail to reach a new deal with Aubameyang, they risk losing on a free transfer next summer.

"He's the club captain as well so that adds a little bit of spice to it," Campbell added.

"But Arsenal seem to always do this with their top players, and I think it will be a travesty if they let him go.

"I think they have got to really show some mettle and keep the likes of Aubameyang at the football club."