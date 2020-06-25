Matteo Guendouzi dropped for Arsenal trip to Southampton

Matteo Guendouzi had an altercation with Neal Maupay on Saturday

Matteo Guendouzi was dropped for Arsenal's trip to Southampton, with boss Mikel Arteta describing the decision as "squad management".

Guendouzi had an altercation with Brighton striker Neal Maupay on Saturday in a match which the Seagulls won 2-1, with Guendouzi appearing to grab his opponent by the throat.

Asked about that incident, which the FA has ruled out any punishment for following a VAR review, Arsenal boss Arteta told Sky Sports: "Whatever internal issue we have, we deal with it privately.

"The needs of the team and the football club are the same, putting the best players on the pitch who are 100 per cent focused to win the game."

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp added: "He can definitely play, make no mistake. He's got talent.

"He acts like he's a big player and he's not yet. You've got to earn the right to become a big player. I remember the game against Southampton last year; me and Tony Adams did some analysis about him not tracking hard enough.

"At that age, you should be learning the ropes, doing everything you can to become a really good player. A couple of times Arteta has had to leave him out of the squad. It shouldn't be happening and it suggests something is wrong."

