Gabriel Martinelli to miss rest of Arsenal's season after knee surgery
Teenage Brazilian forward, who had scored 10 goals in 26 appearances this season, sustained injury in training
Last Updated: 26/06/20 2:04pm
Arsenal have confirmed forward Gabriel Martinelli will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.
The 19-year-old had enjoyed an impressive first season in England having joined the Gunners from Ituano, who play in the lower leagues of Brazilian football.
- £18 Premier League and Football channel offer
- Arsenal off the mark with Saints win
- Arteta: Winning is the best medicine
Wolves vs Arsenal
July 4, 2020, 5:15pm
Live on
It was announced on Tuesday a training-ground injury had ruled Martinelli out of Thursday's Premier League win at Southampton, but the club have said he faces a prolonged period on the sidelines.
As part of their team news update, they described Martinelli's injury as: "Left knee. Sustained injury during training on 21 June. Successful arthroscopic procedure undertaken to repair a lesion in the cartilage of the left knee. Will not be available for the current schedule of remaining 2019/20 matches."
Martinelli has scored 10 goals this season for Arsenal - only Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has scored more - and proved to be a rare bright spark during an inconsistent campaign for the Gunners, which saw Unai Emery sacked as head coach and replaced by Mikel Arteta.
While Martinelli will miss Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final clash at Sheffield United, his fellow Brazilian David Luiz is available for selection having served a two-match ban for his red card in the defeat at Manchester City.
Meanwhile, Cedric Soares could make his Arsenal debut having recovered from a facial injury. The 29-year-old made his loan move from Southampton permanent on Tuesday despite having not featured for Arsenal since making the initial switch in January.