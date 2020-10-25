Mikel Arteta vents furstration after Arsenal stunned late on by Leicester

Mikel Arteta was left bemused as to why Alexandre Lacazette's early goal was disallowed in Arsenal's defeat to Leicester.

The Gunners suffered their first home defeat to the Foxes in 47 years as Jamie Vardy came off the bench to seal a late 1-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were left to rue the fourth-minute decision where Lacazette's glancing header off the post was ruled out after Granit Xhaka was adjudged to have interfered with goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel from an offside position.

Speaking after the game, Arteta told Sky Sports: "I'm really disappointed. We had it in our hands in the first half and I don't know how the hell the goal was disallowed.

"To be fair I was really pleased with the first half and the way we pressed and the aggression we showed against a team that are very capable of breaking that pressure and creating chances against you.

"We were very on top of the game, we restricted them to nothing. We scored a goal from the set-piece, I don't know how it got disallowed.

"In the second half and it was about being patient and waiting for the right moment against a team that wanted to defend really deep.

"They didn't have any shots on target and they were just waiting for a mistake to go on the break, and the moment we had a minimal mistake with no pressure on the ball, trying to step in, they caught us with the space at our back and we lost the game."

Asked if he'd received an explanation from referee Craig Pawson why Lacazette's goal was disallowed, Arteta added: "No, I asked them [the officials] and they didn't say anything.

"At the end of the day, if you cannot win it for any reason, you don't lose it. We still had some moments after the goal, but we gave too many free-kicks away, we didn't put the ball in the box enough and it's something we have to improve for the future."

To make the evening worse, Arsenal lost both David Luiz and Bukayo Saka to injury during the second half.

"We have lost a few players in the last week or so," Arteta said. "David had a muscular problem and couldn't carry on so we will have to assess him in the next 48 hours."

Rodgers hails 'world-class' Vardy

Brendan Rodgers hailed the impact of Jamie Vardy as he came off the bench claim to clinch the victory while continuing his fine form against the Gunners.

It was Vardy's 11th Premier League goal against Arsenal - only Wayne Rooney can boast more - and gave Leicester a win in a game where they had to soak up plenty of pressure from the hosts.

"Everyone talks about the goals he scores against Arsenal and the big teams but that's why he's a big player," Rodgers said.

"He makes that big contribution in the biggest games and that shows you the level that he's at. He's a world-class striker and I'm very lucky to have him here."

On the victory, which confirmed Leicester's best start to a league campaign since 2001, Rodgers added: "I thought we deserved it [to win].

"We're playing against a really good side whose movement is good, the set-up slightly different tonight as well, but I know they've got quality and the players that can run in behind. To come and keep a clean sheet and play with that quality and also calmness was really good.

"The boys were outstanding. Our idea is that you're playing against top-quality players and you've got to deny them space.

"A lot of my teams always deny it at the top of the pitch, but you play against that quality and that speed, you're set up slightly different. I thought the concentration, the ideas in the game from the players was executed it really well."