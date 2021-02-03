Ian Wright: Teenager who admitted to racially abusing ex-Arsenal and England striker avoids criminal conviction

Patrick O'Brien, of Tralee, County Kerry, abused the ex-Arsenal striker in private messages on Instagram last May after he lost a FIFA game on PlayStation; at a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Judge David Waters said he "didn't see anything to be gained" by imposing a criminal conviction

Ian Wright is a football pundit, who previously played for Arsenal and England

An Irish teenager who admitted racially abusing football pundit Ian Wright has escaped a criminal conviction.

Patrick O'Brien, of Tralee, County Kerry, abused the former Arsenal and England striker in private messages on Instagram last May after he lost a FIFA game on PlayStation.

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to harassing Wright on May 11, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act 1997, and sending a message by phone that was grossly offensive, obscene and menacing.

At a sentencing hearing at Tralee District Court on Wednesday, Judge David Waters said he "didn't see anything to be gained" by imposing a criminal conviction, and handed O'Brien probation.

He noted O'Brien had shown genuine remorse for his actions, and had donated 500 euros (£440) to the Irish Network Against Racism out of his own volition.

The judge said the language used by O'Brien was reprehensible but was the unthinking behaviour of "a naive young man".

He added that O'Brien had written an apology to Wright, which was accepted by the former footballer who forgave his abuser.

Judge Waters said he had received a "very positive" probation report on O'Brien, which said he had co-operated in full, made full and frank admissions of his guilt, and had been in non-stop contact with his probation officer and was very co-operative.

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

His family are law-abiding, decent people, his solicitor Patrick Mann told the court.

Mann said O'Brien was a "very, very good boy" who was getting "great results" at school, adding that he was "still a young lad", and asked that he be allowed to go forward "without any stain" on his record.

