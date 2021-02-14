Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to regain ruthless streak against 'energetic' Leeds

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have lost their ruthless streak after back-to-back defeats but is confident the Gunners can turn things around in Sunday's match against Leeds, live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal have dropped into the bottom half of the Premier League table after defeats to Aston Villa and Wolves, with the north London club managing just two wins in their previous eight matches.

Arsenal

Leeds United Sunday 14th February 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Arteta has not been impressed by the recent sloppy performances and is urging his squad to improve ahead of a tricky fixture against Leeds.

"We are lacking ruthlessness, at the moment, because we gave a goal away, and we gave another two big chances away ourselves against Villa," Arteta told Sky Sports.

"We gave the game away against Wolves. We had the chances to put the game to bed and even when you make a mistake you have to try and correct it and be ruthless in the opponent's box, and we didn't do that either.

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win against Arsenal in the Premier League

"So then you're not going to win football matches.

"Leeds are a really brave, dynamic and energetic team that goes for the three points all the time - constantly attacking, constantly a threat, constantly pressing.

"First you have to match and improve their energy levels, and then you have to play your game and try to take it where we want and not where they want. If you do that you have a good chance to win."

'We're lucky to have Bielsa in PL'

Arteta has been impressed by Marcelo Bielsa's work but admits he thought Leeds, who are a point ahead of the Gunners with a game in hand, would have been higher up the table on their return to the Premier League.

2:38 We look back to Arsenal's Invincibles season where a relegation-threatened Leeds United travelled to Highbury to find Thierry Henry in phenomenal form

"I think he is a fantastic manager, and we are really lucky to have him in the Premier League," said Arteta.

"He offers something different, a very particular style of play. A very special character as well and I think we can learn and enjoy from him.

"In my opinion, they should be higher up the table for what they've done and some of the games they lost in an incredible way.

"I was expecting them to be very high because they've been working together for a few years now, they've developed the squad the way they want it, and they are a really competitive side, so I was expecting them to be a little bit higher."

'Best way to cope with online abuse? Stay away from it...'

Arteta revealed earlier this week that his family have been threatened on social media, following a spate of online attacks on footballers and death threats for referee Mike Dean.

0:30 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the best way to deal with online abuse is to stay away from it because it is not going anywhere

The Arsenal boss does not see online trolls going anywhere any time soon and advised those struggling with the abuse to ensure they have a solid support system or to steer clear of social media altogether.

"For me the best way is to stay away from it," said Arteta.

"If it's going to affect you in a negative way and create uncertainty, insecurity, fear - stay away from it.

"Get people around you who can support you and give you guidance on how to deal with it in the best possible way. You have to know it's part of the industry we live in, we have to live with it and learn."

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media.

For more information please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org