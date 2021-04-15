Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal forward recovering after contracting malaria

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed he is recovering from malaria after contracting the disease while on international duty with Gabon.

The Arsenal forward wrote on Instagram: "Unfortunately I contracted Malaria whilst being on national team duty in Gabon a few weeks ago.

"I've spent a few days in hospital this week but I'm already feeling much better every day, thanks to the great doctors that detected and treated the virus so quickly."

This is a breaking football story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

