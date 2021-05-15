Arsenal speak to Mohamed Elneny over 'wider implications' of pro-Palestinian social media post amid sponsor concern

Mohamed Elneny tweeted support for Palestinians amid continued armed conflict with Israel, which provoked concern from Arsenal sponsors Lavazza. The club have held talks with the company and with the midfielder

Arsenal have spoken to Mohamed Elneny about the "wider implications" of his pro-Palestinian social media post, which provoked concern from one of the club's sponsors.

The Gunners have confirmed they have had contact from Lavazza Group over Elneny stating "my heart and my soul and my support for you Palestine" on Twitter, along with pro-Palestinian imagery.

"As with any employees of Arsenal, our players are entitled to express their views on their own platforms," the club told Sky Sports News.

"That said we have spoken to Mo about this so he understands the wider implications of his post.

"As a club we are committed to confronting and eliminating all forms of discrimination and continue to champion the need for equality and diversity across all areas of life."

According to the Jewish Chronicle, the post provoked anger from Arsenal's Jewish fans because it included an image called 'Palestine Lives Matter', which featured an outline of Israel filled with pro-Palestine images.

The Lavazza Group told the newspaper: "We'll immediately reach out to Arsenal to remark we are concerned about the club associated with such a message.

"Content of this post is totally not aligned with our company values. Lavazza Group is fully committed against racism and antisemitism."

The Israel-Palestinian hostilities are now in their sixth day and diplomatic efforts to stop the bloodshed are intensifying, according to Sky News.

Elneny has made 22 Premier League appearances this season under Mikel Arteta, including in the away win at Chelsea last time out. Arsenal play next on Wednesday away to Crystal Palace.