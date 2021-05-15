Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek claims Arsenal's owners have turned down his offer to buy the Premier League club.

Reports on Saturday suggested Arsenal had not received any bid but Ek insists that is inaccurate. Sky Sports News has contacted Arsenal for comment.

Two weeks ago, Ek said he would make "a very compelling offer" to try and persuade owner Stan Kroenke to sell the club.

In a statement on Saturday, he said: "Inaccurate reports emerged today saying I have not made a bid for Arsenal football club.

Image: Arsenal say Stan Kroenke is not looking to sell the club

"I think it's important to correct the record.

"This week, an offer was made to both (Director) Josh Kroenke and their bankers that included fan ownership, representation at the board and a golden share for the supporters.

1:02 In April, hundreds of Arsenal fans voiced their displeasure towards the Gunners' involvement in the failed European Super League and called for Kroenke to leave the club

"They replied that they don't need the money.

"I respect their decision but remain interested and available should that situation ever change."

Kroenke's ownership has sparked renewed protests from fans, after Arsenal initially planned to take part in the failed European Super League.

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment say the club is not for sale and they will not entertain any offers.