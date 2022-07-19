In the first-half of Arsenal's 4-1 win at Leeds in December 2021, the Arsenal subs called over the fourth official to report an allegation of racist abuse; police investigation now closed with no suspect found; a man remains under investigation for a similar incident in the second half

West Yorkshire Police unable to identify Leeds fan who racially abused Arsenal bench at Elland Road in December

Mikel Arteta and Marcelo Bielsa respond to the alleged racist abuse aimed at the Arsenal bench

West Yorkshire Police have been unable to identify a Leeds fan who racially abused Arsenal players during a Premier League game at Elland Road in December.

The abuse from the West Stand was aimed at the Arsenal bench in the first half of their 4-1 win over Leeds on December 18, 2021.

Just after the half-hour mark, the Arsenal subs called over the fourth official to report the abuse. The Premier League later confirmed it was investigating an allegation of racist abuse.

Sky Sports News can reveal that the police investigation has now closed, with no suspect found.

Meanwhile, a man remains under investigation for a similar incident around the 75th minute.

A statement from Leeds read in December: "Racism will not be tolerated at Leeds United and any supporter found to be using racist language will be subject to a life time ban for all Leeds United games."

Explaining what happened, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports: "It was reported and the stadium manager will have to deal with the authorities.

"I am very disappointed because we have done so much in football to try to avoid it [racism], but it is a single person. I don't think that merits that a full stadium pays the price.

"It was a single incident and it has to be reported. It was reported, and now the authorities will have to work with the clubs to understand what happened."

Arsenal beat Leeds 4-1 thanks to a double from Gabriel Martinelli, while Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe got the Gunners' other goals.

