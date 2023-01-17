Aaron Ramsdale: Man charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper at Tottenham

The Met Police have charged a 35-year-old man with assaulting Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale after Sunday's north London derby at Tottenham; Joseph Watts, of Hackney, has also been charged with going on to an area adjacent to a playing area and throwing a missile on to a football playing area

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the north London derby win at Tottenham

A 35-year-old man has been charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after Sunday's north London derby at Tottenham.

Joseph Watts has been charged with "assault by beating, going on to an area adjacent to a playing area and throwing a missile on to a football playing area" after Spurs' 2-0 Premier League defeat to rivals Arsenal.

Watts, of Hackney, east London, was charged on Tuesday and is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on February 17.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: "A man has been charged with assaulting an Arsenal player after a match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday January 15.

"Joseph Watts, 35 of Hackney was charged on Tuesday January 17 with assault by beating, going onto an area adjacent to playing area and throwing a missile onto a football playing area, both contrary to the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

"He is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Friday 17 February.

"The Met's Football Investigations Team were assisted in their enquiries by Tottenham Hotspur Football Club."

After the game, the Football Association "strongly condemned" an incident involving Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale following his side's victory over Tottenham.