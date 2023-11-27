 Skip to content

Arsenal reject approach from Premier League club for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale - Paper Talk

Plus: The FA believe Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo will prioritise playing for England over Ghana; Tottenham step up their interest in ex-Celtic winger Jota; Chelsea striker Armando Broja is a January target for Fulham; Arsenal are ready to offload Thomas Partey in January

Monday 27 November 2023 23:12, UK

Paper talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal have rejected an approach from a Premier League club for keeper Aaron Ramsdale as speculation grows about his future.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

It was almost a nightmare return to the team for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after his hesitation almost lead to a Brentford goal

Two Manchester United academy stars were spotted going mad in the away end at Everton as they celebrated Alejandro Garnacho's goal.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk became the first player in 15 years to be sent off for dissent during a game.

Trending

DAILY MAIL

The Football Association believe 'super professional' Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo will prioritise playing for England over Ghana.

Also See:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Gary Neville paid a surprising compliment to Manchester United youngster, Kobbie Mainoo after an impressive performance against Everton

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is a January target for Premier League neighbours Fulham.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will not face disciplinary action from the FA following his goal celebration against Manchester City.

THE TIMES

Tottenham Hotspur have stepped up their interest in Jota, which would reunite the left winger with his former manager at Celtic, Ange Postecoglou.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - SEPTEMBER 01: Jota of Al-Ittihad Clubduring the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Al Hilal on September 01, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Image: Al Ittihad winger Jota is reportedly a Tottenham loan target for January

Football's lawmakers will be asked to consider whether VAR's powers should be extended to cover free-kicks, corners and second yellow cards.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are ready to offload Thomas Partey in January as they target new faces to strengthen their squad in the New Year.

Jose Mourinho is prepared to turn down the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia for a chance to manage Brazil's national team.

Roma&#39;s head coach Jose Mourinho shouts during the Europa League final vs Sevilla
Image: Could Roma boss Jose Mourinho be Brazil's next head coach?

Reece James headed over to France during the international break to pick the brain of South Africa's Rugby World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Lord Cameron is under pressure to release the £2.34bn funds from the sale of Chelsea Football Club.

Chelsea are planning to significantly streamline their January transfer business in a bid to avoid the problem that former head coach Graham Potter was handed last season.

The proposed purchase of Women's Championship side Lewes FC is off, because it conflicted with the club's principle of funding their men's and women's teams equally.

DAILY EXPRESS

Brentford are reportedly keen on keeping Ivan Toney until the summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sky Sports' Peter Smith and Lyall Thomas discuss whether Brentford striker Ivan Toney is worth the £100m price tag the club have given him

Chelsea have reportedly contacted the family of record-breaking 15-year-old Francesco Camarda about a possible switch to Stamford Bridge in the future, it has been claimed.

DAILY RECORD

Under-pressure Steven Gerrard has pointed to the lack of penalties awarded to his Al-Ettifaq side as a reason behind their Saudi Pro League struggles.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Black Friday Offer

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and more