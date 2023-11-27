Arsenal reject approach from Premier League club for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale - Paper Talk

Plus: The FA believe Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo will prioritise playing for England over Ghana; Tottenham step up their interest in ex-Celtic winger Jota; Chelsea striker Armando Broja is a January target for Fulham; Arsenal are ready to offload Thomas Partey in January
Monday 27 November 2023 23:12, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Arsenal have rejected an approach from a Premier League club for keeper Aaron Ramsdale as speculation grows about his future.
Two Manchester United academy stars were spotted going mad in the away end at Everton as they celebrated Alejandro Garnacho's goal.
Brighton captain Lewis Dunk became the first player in 15 years to be sent off for dissent during a game.
DAILY MAIL
The Football Association believe 'super professional' Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo will prioritise playing for England over Ghana.
Chelsea striker Armando Broja is a January target for Premier League neighbours Fulham.
Trent Alexander-Arnold will not face disciplinary action from the FA following his goal celebration against Manchester City.
THE TIMES
Tottenham Hotspur have stepped up their interest in Jota, which would reunite the left winger with his former manager at Celtic, Ange Postecoglou.
Football's lawmakers will be asked to consider whether VAR's powers should be extended to cover free-kicks, corners and second yellow cards.
DAILY MIRROR
Arsenal are ready to offload Thomas Partey in January as they target new faces to strengthen their squad in the New Year.
Jose Mourinho is prepared to turn down the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia for a chance to manage Brazil's national team.
Reece James headed over to France during the international break to pick the brain of South Africa's Rugby World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Lord Cameron is under pressure to release the £2.34bn funds from the sale of Chelsea Football Club.
Chelsea are planning to significantly streamline their January transfer business in a bid to avoid the problem that former head coach Graham Potter was handed last season.
The proposed purchase of Women's Championship side Lewes FC is off, because it conflicted with the club's principle of funding their men's and women's teams equally.
DAILY EXPRESS
Brentford are reportedly keen on keeping Ivan Toney until the summer.
Chelsea have reportedly contacted the family of record-breaking 15-year-old Francesco Camarda about a possible switch to Stamford Bridge in the future, it has been claimed.
DAILY RECORD
Under-pressure Steven Gerrard has pointed to the lack of penalties awarded to his Al-Ettifaq side as a reason behind their Saudi Pro League struggles.