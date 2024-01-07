The kit, drained of the club's traditional colour, was launched in January 2022 by Arsenal and Adidas. London-born Gunners star Eddie Nketiah says No More Red is an "important" campaign that he "really supports"

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Gunners wear all-white kit in home game for first time as part of campaign against knife crime

Arsenal players wore a white kit for their FA Cup match against Liverpool on Saturday as part of their 'No More Red' campaign which aims to combat knife crime and youth violence.

Arsenal players wore an all-white kit at home for the first time in the club's history as part of a campaign against knife crime and youth violence.

Arsenal players wore the No More Red kit against Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup at the Emirates on Sunday.

Arsenal's women's team will also wear the kit for the first time when they face Watford in the FA Cup fourth round at Meadow Park on 14 January.

The kit, drained of the club's traditional colour, was launched in January 2022 by Arsenal and Adidas with the aim of helping "keep young people safe from knife crime and youth violence".

Image: The kit was launched in January 2022 by Arsenal and Adidas

The kit will never be put on sale, the club says, but a new bespoke "community T-shirt" will be available to purchase from Arsenal stores for £30, with all profits going to their charity partners.

No More Red shirts have been given exclusively to community champions since the launch of the initiative to reward them for making a positive difference in London.

Image: Arsenal players last wore the No More Red kit against Oxford United in January 2023

Talking about the campaign's importance, London-born Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah told Sky Sports News: "It's a lovely campaign, one that I really support.

"Keeping kids occupied and keeping them busy always helps lower the rate of crime. I think it's really important.

"Growing up in areas where there's not as much opportunity... we can show that you have those chances to get your mind off things and get away and get in that safe space where you feel at home and feel comfortable."

Through the campaign, Arsenal are refurbishing a third community pitch at Mayville Estate, Islington, in early 2024.

They say the refurbishment of the first two pitches since the campaign launched has led to more than 500 participants playing across 200 sessions, as well as more than 9,000 open access hours provided for the local community.

Freddie Hudson, head of the club's wider non-profit, Arsenal in the Community, said: "No More Red provides a unique opportunity to highlight almost four decades of our local community work that has helped to keep thousands of young people safe.

Image: Arsenal in all white against Nottingham Forest in 2022

"Young people face multiple challenges as they grow up in today's world and we don't have all the answers, but we are confident that by acting together and shining a light on the support network available across our community, we can make a significant contribution to the lives of our participants."

Chris Walsh, VP Brand Northern Europe at adidas, added: "Since we first launched No More Red in 2022, we have been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm from supporters wanting to contribute to the initiative.

"Whilst the No More Red shirt will never be commercially available, the introduction of the No More Red community T-shirt will give supporters an opportunity to show their support, and a way of making a direct impact."