Three Arsenal supporters receive bans for tragedy chanting during FA Cup tie against Liverpool

Three Arsenal supporters have each received a three-year football banning order for tragedy chanting during an FA Cup tie with Liverpool.

The fans pleaded guilty to a section five public order offence at the Emirates Stadium on January 7.

An Arsenal statement read: "We strongly condemn this abhorrent behaviour. We have worked closely with the police to ensure swift action was taken and we welcome the football banning orders handed out.

"We have a zero-tolerance approach to tragedy chanting and will always ensure strong action is taken against those found guilty of such behaviour."

On Wednesday, police charged a man in relation to alleged tragedy chanting during Manchester United's FA Cup victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Other reports continue to be investigated, including a video of alleged tragedy chants in the Liverpool section of the ground.

Last June, Premier League teams agreed new measures for tackling the rise in tragedy-related chanting at matches.