Everton 1-1 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta fumes at penalty decision as Gunners lose more ground on Liverpool in Premier League
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on the decision to award Everton a penalty in 1-1 draw: "I've seen it 15 times. There's no way, in my opinion, that's a penalty. There's no question that apart from that they had nothing but, obviously, that changes completely the momentum and the result."
Saturday 5 April 2025 17:22, UK
Mikel Arteta was left unhappy at the decision to award Everton a penalty in their 1-1 draw as Arsenal lost more ground to Liverpool in the Premier League title race.
The Gunners boss was left bemused as Everton were given a second-half penalty for a soft foul by Myles Lewis-Skelly on Jack Harrison, which allowed Iliman Ndiaye to cancel out Leandro Trossard's 34th-minute opener.
"I've seen it 15 times. There's no way, in my opinion, that's a penalty," said Arteta, after the draw presented leaders Liverpool with the chance to extend their lead to 14 points at Fulham on Sunday.
- Report: Ndiaye's 'soft' penalty sees Arsenal held by Everton
- As it happened | Teams | Match stats
- Live Premier League table | Watch PL highlights for free
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the sports notifications you want! 🔔
"There's no question that apart from that - they had nothing but, obviously, that completely changes the momentum and the result.
"I think we deserve more, but that's what we got at the end. We had two big chances to win the game, we didn't convert them, so we have to accept the point."
On the penalty, Arteta added: "There is not enough contact and the contact starts outside. Inside there is nothing."
Everton boss David Moyes refused to comment on the decision.
He said: "I've watched it zero times and I couldn't tell you if it's a penalty or not because I've not seen it back yet.
"Whether it was good fortune or whatever, we got a penalty early on which settled us down a bit more. I was much happier with how we performed in the second half."
'There's hardly a touch' | 'Soft but not a wrong decision'
At the time of the incident, Soccer Saturday pundit Michael Dawson and former Premier League referee Mike Dean both described the incident as 'soft'.
Dawson said: "I don't know why Lewis-Skelly doesn't go to attack it... Harrison gets the wrong side of him.
"I think this is awfully soft. I can see why it was given in real-time. But watching it again, there's hardly a touch."
Dean added: "There's a bit of contact outside and there's a little bit of contact inside.
"I think it's a soft one. It's probably not wrong, but it's a soft one."
Arteta turns focus to 'beautiful' Real Madrid clash
Arteta now turns his attention to "one of the most beautiful games in football" against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
Arteta made five changes for the game, only one of which was enforced after a season-ending injury to Gabriel, but denied he had done so because of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final at home to Real Madrid.
"One of the most beautiful games that you can play in football, in the highest European competition, against the team that has dominated that competition in the last 20, 25 years. So, yeah, really looking forward to it," he said of next week's challenge.
"There were four players that couldn't start the game after what happened with Fulham and obviously the injury of Gabi forces you to make some changes as well because players deserve to play minutes. I'm very happy with that.
"Some of them haven't trained, they haven't had the opportunity to start the game.
"Everybody has to be important, has to feel important. We have so many games coming up right now and we have to rely on all of them."
Moyes satisfied with performance against Arsenal
Everton boss Moyes was pleased with the way his side responded to a poor first half.
"I'm really satisfied. We didn't start well but showed more in the second half that got us back into the game," he said.
"We were all disappointed and angry with each other at half-time. We started slowly and sluggishly and made mistakes.
"We tried to sort that out and made a change in how we were going to press Arsenal and it's great credit got a point.
"It's been a difficult week against a team top of the Premier League (Liverpool) and team second and given them both a game."
The draw lifted his side to 35 points and that is likely to be more than enough to keep them in the top flight heading into next season in the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.
"Mathematically we are not safe yet but I am hoping to take a visit to the stadium this week, which would indicate we are really close," added Moyes.