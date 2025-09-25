Billy Vigar: Former Arsenal striker dies aged 21 after suffering 'significant brain injury' playing for Chichester City
Billy Vigar died after sustaining a head injury while playing for Chichester City; the striker came through Arsenal's youth academy and had spells with Derby, Hastings and Eastbourne Borough
Thursday 25 September 2025 19:47, UK
Former Arsenal striker Billy Vigar has died aged 21 after suffering a 'significant brain injury' while playing for Chichester City.
Vigar was put into an induced coma after being injured in Saturday's Isthmian League Premier Division match against Wingate and Finchley.
A statement from Vigar's family said: "After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put in an induced coma. On Tuesday he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday morning.
"The responses to the original update show how much Billy was thought of and loved within the sport. His family are devastated that this has happened while he was playing the sport that he loved."
His club said: "It is with great sadness that Chichester City Football Club has to confirm the passing of Billy Vigar. We request that his family's privacy is respected at this most difficult time."
Chichester City's match with Lewes FC this weekend has been postponed.
Vigar - who also played for Derby, Hastings and Eastbourne Borough - came through the Arsenal academy.
